Samsung Launches Galaxy Note 8 In India, It Costs $1,062

Samsung had introduced the Galaxy Note 8 last month in New York, and the company has just re-announced its flagship phablet for the Indian smartphone market. The Galaxy Note 8 which was just announced in India is no different than the global model, though it comes to India in only two color variants, Midnight Black and Maple Gold. We’ll talk more about the device’s available and pricing later on, let’s first see what it has to offer, shall we.

The Galaxy Note 8 is made out of metal and glass, as most of you know at this point, and it comes with a dual camera setup on the back, while a fingerprint scanner is placed next to those sensors. This handset comes without front-facing physical keys, all of its buttons are placed on its sides. The volume up, volume down and power / lock keys are included on the right, while you’ll find a dedicated Bixby button on the left. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch QHD+ (2960 x 1440) Super AMOLED Infinity display, which is curved on the sides, and the device comes with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM. You’re also getting 64GB of storage here, which you can expand via a microSD card up to 256GB. Samsung’s Exynos 8895 64-bit octa-core processor fuels this smartphone, while the Mali-G71 GPU is included here for graphics.

There are two 12-megapixel shooters included on the back of this phablet, both of which comes with OIS. The main camera offers an f/1.7 aperture, while the secondary one comes with an f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom (telephoto lens). This handset also comes with a hybrid dual SIM setup (2x nano SIM), which means you can use the second SIM slot in order to expand this phone’s storage. IP68 certification for water and dust resistance is also included here, and the phone ships with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, while Samsung’s custom UI is installed on top of it. Bluetooth 5.0 is also included here, and a 3,300mAh non-removable battery supports both fast charging and wireless charging.

The Galaxy Note 8 is priced at Rs. 67.900 ($1,062) in India, and it will be available for pre-orders starting today, while you’ll be able to purchase it starting on September 21 from Samsung Shop online, Amazon India and also Samsung’s retail stores. Samsung is also offering a one-time free screen replacement and a wireless charger to those of you who pre-order the device, you’ll get both of those free of charge.