Samsung Is Working On 11nm & 7nm Chipsets For 2018

Samsung has announced plans to introduce 11nm chipsets for its upper mid-range devices. Currently, the South Korean giant utilizes the 10nm process for its high-end Exynos chipsets that are found inside its Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 lineup. Now, though, it appears the company is working towards building chipsets based on a new 11nm technology in the hope of powering devices placed between the mid-range and high-end segment, such as the Galaxy A lineup.

Currently, Samsung’s Galaxy A series is dominated by chips based on the 14nm process, but thanks to the new 11nm technology, chips will be up to 10 percent smaller while increasing performance by 15 percent without affecting power consumption. According to the company, the 11nm process is on schedule to enter production use within the first half of 2018, meaning Samsung’s 2018 Galaxy A series could be a contender when it comes to using the new chips, though certain Galaxy J models and even the company’s Galaxy C lineup could be in the running to receive the new chips too. Thanks to the new process, the company will now cover technologies ranging from 14nm to 11nm, 10nm, 8nm, and 7nm within the next three years, allowing them to cater more specifically for different products. Nonetheless, this wasn’t the only news the company had, with them also confirming that development of their upcoming 7nm process in on track to enter production by the second half of 2018, signaling a possible inclusion in the company’s 2019 lineup. The company has confirmed that further details regarding the processes will be announced at the Samsung Foundry Forum Japan on September 15.

With Samsung set to reveal more details on Friday, it’ll be interesting to see if the company confirms any further information surrounding its future 6nm and 4nm processes, which have both been confirmed as part of their future roadmap. With the South Korean company’s focus on 7nm for now, though, it’ll remain to be seen how the company plans on competing with its competition. After all, the company lost out on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 deal to TSMC due to their advancements with the 7nm process, meaning that by the time Samsung releases its alternative, it may be playing catch-up to the competition.