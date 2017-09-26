Samsung Intros Industry-First eUFS Chips For Next-Gen ADAS

Samsung is introducing the industry-first eUFS chips for ADAS as the company announced today on its blog that its new chips will be leading the market in chips that were designed for use with advanced auto applications in mind. Samsung will offer these chips in both 128GB and 64GB variations, and in addition to being usable for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, the chips can be used in things like in-dash infotainment systems too.

Samsung’s Senior Vice President of Memory product Planning & Application Engineering, Jinman Han, says these chips are helping the company take a “major step forward” towards the next generation wave of technology products to be used in cars for keeping drivers connected through in-dash systems. While Samsung won’t be the only company producing chips like these for this specific industry, it’s usually on the front lines leading the way as it appears to have done here, which should come as no surprise given that Samsung tends to be an innovative brand to follow in many different technological industries, including memory products.

Part of this leading innovation will manifest in the transfer speeds that will be capable for the ADAS that have these chips embedded. According to Samsung, its new eUFS memory chips will be able to hit transfer speeds of up to 850 megabytes per second, which it boasts is 3.4 times faster than current solutions that are based on eMMC 5.0 technology that typically get to around 250 megabytes per second for transfer speeds. With these faster speeds, in-car infotainment systems will have better performance for anything from managing music lists to speeding up the responsiveness of navigation and directions and checking on current weather conditions where internet connectivity is required. These new chips should be extremely well-equipped at handling any sort of errors that may pop up as Samsung notes that they’re efficient and reliable solutions, while also highlighting that they use the MIPI UniPro protocol. The chip reliability is further improved by features which Samsung states will help to support advanced data refresh and temperature notifications. Samsung doesn’t mention when these chips will make it to market, but considering that these are designed for next-gen ADAS and infotainment systems it might still be a little while before auto manufacturers are incorporating them into the units they use for their vehicles.