Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Out In Korea & US, Gear Sport To Follow

Samsung Electronics on Friday officially announced the South Korean release of the Gear Fit2 Pro, its latest and most capable fitness tracker to date, in addition to confirming that the new Gear VR headset will soon be available for purchase in the Far Eastern country. The Gear Fit2 Pro is priced at 229,000 won ($202) and is currently available in extremely limited quantities, with only 1,000 units hitting the market and a wider rollout being expected in the coming weeks. The official release of the wearable in Samsung’s home country mimicked its IFA announcement from earlier this month when the Seoul-based original equipment manufacturer described the Gear Fit2 Pro as an evolution of a contemporary fitness tracker meant to accompany its users throughout the day and assist them with a wide variety of tasks and activities with the ultimate goal of improving their quality of life.

The new Gear VR with Controller is officially set to go on sale in Korea on Wednesday, September 20. The headset was specifically designed for the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy Note Fan Edition, and the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung reiterated on Friday, without announcing specific product bundles that some industry watchers were expecting. The exact Korean price tag of the Gear VR with Controller remains unclear, with Samsung only saying that more details on the matter will follow shortly. The company’s Friday event also saw the local introduction of the Gear Sport fitness smartwatch which will be available for purchase in the country in the coming weeks, the tech giant confirmed. The wearable still doesn’t have a firm release date attached to it and Samsung said nothing about its availability while officially announcing the device in Berlin earlier this month, prompting speculation that the Gear Sport won’t be hitting the market until early 2018.

The Gear Fit2 Pro was also officially released in the United States earlier today, debuting simultaneously with the Galaxy Note 8. The device supports a 5 ATM waterproof standard, hence being able to work at depths of up to 50 meters, i.e. 164 feet. It’s currently unclear when the Gear Sport may be available stateside, though recent developments suggest that Samsung is likely to release it by this year’s holiday season.