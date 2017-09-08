Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 S Leaks In Numerous New Renders

The Galaxy Tab A2 S leaked in more than half a dozen new renders earlier this week, with known industry insider Roland Quandt originally sharing its images on Thursday, noting that Samsung’s upcoming tablet will be released in two variants bearing the model numbers SM-T380 an SM-T385. The latter is presumed to be a 4G LTE-enabled unit which can accept a Nano SIM card and supposedly sell for around €300, whereas the former is likely a Wi-Fi-only device which will be around 30 percent cheaper. While Samsung’s entry-level tablet has been the subject of numerous rumors circulating the industry since early summer, its possible name was only revealed recently, with many industry watchers previously speculating that the product will be marketed as the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017).

The Galaxy Tab A2 S is said to be targeted at children, with Samsung reportedly pre-loading the device with a dedicated Kids Mode app and some other features that should cater to some of the youngest demographics. The tablet is rumored to be equipped with an 8-inch display panel boasting a resolution of 1,200 by 800 pixels and be powered by the Snapdragon 425 system-on-chip (SoC), one of Qualcomm’s entry-level chipsets featuring the Adreno 308 GPU and four 64-bit cores working at a maximum operating frequency of 1.4GHz. That particular piece of silicon will supposedly be coupled by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage space which is said to be expandable by 256GB via a dedicated microSD card tray. The primary camera setup of the Galaxy Tab A2 S will entail a single 8-megapixel camera, industry insiders said earlier this year, adding that Samsung’s upcoming offering will also launch with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

Recent rumors also pointed at the Galaxy Tab A2 S featuring native support for Bixby, Samsung’s artificial intelligence (AI) assistant which was introduced earlier this year as part of the Galaxy S8 flagship series and is also set to appear alongside the Galaxy Note 8 which is officially hitting the market next week. However, the newly uncovered renders don’t reveal a physical Bixby key that previous rumors were referencing, provided that Samsung didn’t opt to change the functionality of the tablet’s Power button. Finally, the renders suggest that the Galaxy Tab A2 S will be offered in two color options – black and gold.