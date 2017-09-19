Samsung Galaxy On Nxt Is Now Getting Android 7.0 Nougat

Samsung is now deploying an update to the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt that will install Android 7.0 Nougat, though do keep in mind that this update is rolling to Indian users of this handset. There are still features included in Android Nougat that should improve the user experience of the device even though it is no longer the latest version of the operating system. Those include the native support for split-screen multitasking, which allows for more applications to be viewed simultaneously in a multi-window mode. While Samsung already had its own implementation of the split-screen view, it is only limited to a select set of applications. In addition, the Quick Reply feature is incorporated into the notification shade, allowing users to respond to messages without opening the chat or email application. The Android Nougat update also includes under-the-hood improvements that aim to boost the smartphone’s battery life and performance. For example, the Doze Mode, a feature that reduces the power consumption of background applications, has been modified to activate immediately once the display is turned off.

The South Korean smartphone maker has also included into this software upgrade new features and performance improvements specific to the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt. The new Dual Messenger feature, which permits users to run two instances of social media applications at the same time on the same device, makes it easier for people to separate their personal accounts from their work profiles. In addition, the handset is getting a redesigned user interface that is similar to those found in other Android Nougat-equipped devices from the company.

The update has a file size of 1.1GB and once installed, the new software build can be identified by the firmware version number G610FXXU1BQH8 and it has a file size of around 1.1GB. Before installing the update, it is important to backup the files and images stored in the smartphone to a personal computer or a microSD card in order to prevent data loss and to check if the handset has sufficient battery charge to last the entire upgrade procedure. It is also advisable that the update is downloaded only when the device is connected to a stable Wi-Fi connection, since downloading the file through mobile data connection may result in additional charges and throttling. The software upgrade is now being deployed automatically and it may take several days before the package reaches all the devices. However, users may also choose to manually start the update process by going to the About Phone section of the device settings.