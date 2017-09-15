Samsung Galaxy Note 8 User Manual Now Available in English

The official user manual for the recently announced Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now available in English. It can easily be downloaded from the Samsung Download Center linked below, with the company publishing it just in time for the Galaxy Note 8’s global release which is taking place today. About a week ago, the Korean original equipment manufacturer also announced that the Galaxy Note 8 had beaten all pre-order records in the U.S. for any of its phones in the Galaxy Note series, thus becoming its most popular phablet to date.

The user manual can be downloaded as a PDF file that weighs in at 10.3MB and contains a total of 289 pages. As expected, the manual confirms that unlocking the bootloader of the Galaxy Note 8, rooting the handset, or otherwise modifying its operating system will void your warranty, which is a standard industry practice followed by the majority of large OEMs, Samsung included. The handset itself runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box enhanced with the company’s proprietary mobile software suite which is marketed as the Samsung Experience and is a spiritual successor to TouchWiz. Samsung is also expected to prioritize the Galaxy Note 8 in the context of an upcoming Android 8.0 Oreo upgrade, with the company’s new phablet likely being its first device to be updated to the next version of Google’s operating system in late 2017 or early next year.

The Galaxy Note 8 was officially revealed on August 23 and soon went on to become one of the most popular premium choices in the premium smartphone market. Following in the footsteps of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, the Galaxy Note 8 features a Super AMOLED Infinity Display with a slightly larger 6.3-inch screen. It is Samsung‘s first phone to come with a dual camera setup with two 12-megapixel shooters, both of which are optically stabilized. Under its hood, you get the Snapdragon 835 chipset if you are in the U.S. or China, whereas you get Samsung’s proprietary Exynos 8895 SoC if you’re buying it in any other part of the world. The device comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of expandable storage, depending on the variant, with all models boasting 6GB of RAM and IP68-certified bodies.