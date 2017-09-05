Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Pre-Registrations Now Open In India

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 pre-registrations are now live in India. If you’re interested in getting the Galaxy Note 8 once it lands in India, or just want to have all the latest Galaxy Note 8-related info at your disposal, follow the source link down below, fill in the requested info (name, e-mail, mobile number, etc.), and you’ll be eligible to receive updates regarding the Galaxy Note 8 straight to your inbox.

Having said that, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to become available for pre-order starting on September 11, and it will go on sale on September 25, at least according to the latest info. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to cost Rs. 69.900 ($1,090), which means it will be quite pricey, but do keep in mind that this is just its rumored price, the company still hasn’t confirmed how much exactly will you be required to pay for its latest flagship handset. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was introduced by the company in New York last month, and it actually resembles the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus quite a bit. The Galaxy Note 8 comes with the same aspect ratio as the two phones, while Samsung also utilized the same build materials, this phone is made out of metal and glass. The Galaxy Note 8 does sport a somewhat less curved display (its corners), though its bezels are extremely thin, and its display is curved on the sides. The Galaxy Note 8 also comes with the S Pen stylus, which brings an additional layer of utility to the handset.

The Galaxy Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity Super AMOLED display, which is larger than the panel Samsung utilized in the Galaxy S8 Plus (6.2-inch display). The Galaxy Note 8 utilizes 6GB of RAM on the inside, while it comes in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants, but do keep in mind that not all of those variants will be available in India. There are two SoC variants of the Galaxy Note 8, one variant is fueled by the Exynos 8895, while the other one comes with the Snapdragon 835. India will probably get the Exynos 8895 SoC model of the Galaxy Note 8, and it’s also worth noting that the phone ships with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, with Samsung’s custom UI on top of it.