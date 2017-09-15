Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Now Available From AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, US Cellular & More

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was announced last month at the company’s Unpacked event in New York City. Now, the device has been up for pre-orders for a few weeks with carriers shipping those orders out ahead of the official launch date – which is today. This means that beginning today, you can walk into your local carrier store of choice and buy a Galaxy Note 8 either at full retail price or on an Equipment Installment Plan (or at some carriers, on a lease). The Galaxy Note 8 is available at all four of the major US carriers, as well as US Cellular and Amazon.

While Samsung does have the Galaxy Note 8 in about four different colors, but it is only available in black and orchid gray in the US, from all carriers and retailers. It is possible that Samsung could bring another color or two to the US in the next few months, as it is something that Samsung does quite often, but for now, there are only those two colors. Samsung is also offering up some free gifts for those that purchase the Galaxy Note 8 before September 24th – which gives you a little over a week left to get in on this offer. Samsung is offering up a choice of either the Gear 360 Camera or a 128GB micro SD card and its Qi Fast Wireless Charger.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch, 2960×1440 resolution Super AMOLED display. Here in the US, it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB of RAM. That is supplemented by 64GB of internal storage and a micro SD card slot that can theoretically support up to 2TB. While Samsung touts it supports up to 256GB, there is now a 400GB micro SD card from SanDisk that will work with it. Samsung also dropped the battery capacity a bit with the Galaxy Note 8, to just 3300mAh. Which is also non-removable and it still lasts all day long. The Galaxy Note 8 does also come with the S Pen, which hasn’t changed much from the previous few years, but its feature-set has. With Live Messages, Bixby Vision and many other features that are new in the Galaxy Note 8. You can check out our review of the Galaxy Note 8 below, along with picking up the device from your favorite carrier as well.