Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launching Today In 42 Countries

Samsung has just announced that the commercial launch of the Galaxy Note 8 kicks off today all over the world. The Galaxy Note 8 launches in 42 countries, including the US, Canada, Singapore, Korea, and all major markets in Europe. More markets will follow in the coming weeks, in case you were wondering. Having said that, the Galaxy Note 8 was announced last month, and it has been available for pre-order for a while now. The device will become available today directly from Samsung, and through various sales partners of this Korea-based tech giant, carriers are included, of course.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is the latest flagship phablet from Samsung, and like its predecessors, it comes with an S Pen stylus, which is basically identical to the pen that shipped with the Galaxy Note 7, but the Galaxy Note 8 comes with even more software features you can use this pen for. The Galaxy Note 8 is made out of metal and glass, and it does resemble its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus siblings, but the Galaxy Note 8 comes with less rounded corners. The display on this phablet is curved on the sides, and the phone sports a dual camera setup on the back. This handset is fueled by either the Snapdragon 835 or the Exynos 8895, depending on the market you buy it in, while it includes 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB / 256GB of native storage. The device comes with a 3,300mAh non-removable battery, and it also offers IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

Two 12-megapixel snappers are included on the back of the Galaxy Note 8, and both of them come with OIS. An 8-megapixel shooter is placed on the front side of this smartphone, and the Galaxy Note 8 also comes with 32-bit audio. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on this phablet, and on top of it you’re getting Samsung’s custom UI. The Galaxy Note 8’s display is HDR10 compliant, and the phone’s capacitive home button actually has force touch capabilities. A Type-C USB port is placed on the bottom of this handset, and the device comes in a range of color variants, some of which are region-locked.

