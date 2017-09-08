Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Now Getting Android Nougat In India

Samsung has started rolling out an Android 7.0 Nougat for its Galaxy J7 Prime units in India, one owner of the device reported on Thursday. Even though Nougat is no longer the latest major version of the Android operating system, it still brings a set of new features and under-the-hood improvements that should enhance the overall user experience of the device. Once the update is installed, the operating system will natively support split-screen multitasking, allowing you to simultaneously view apps in multi-window mode. This is an improvement over Samsung’s implementation of the feature which only supports a select set of apps. Meanwhile, a Quick Reply functionality will be incorporated into the notification shade, allowing users to reply to messages and emails without the need to switch applications. In addition, the maximum standby time of the Galaxy J7 Prime should also increase following the update due to improvements made to the system Doze mode.

Aside from additions incorporated into Google’s operating system, Samsung is also including extra features as part of the new update related to its proprietary software skin. Users will be greeted by a new interface after updating their devices, with its design being similar to that of other Android Nougat-powered Samsung devices. The new software version will also include the Dual Messenger function which allows the user simultaneously use two social media accounts for the same service, making it easier for people to separate their personal social network accounts from their work accounts. Additional under-the-hood improvements include faster system upgrades and app installation, and more efficient use of storage when downloading applications.

Since the software package is over 1.1GB in size, it is advisable to download the update through a Wi-Fi connection to prevent paying additional carrier charges, in addition to making sure you have at least 50 percent of battery left and plenty of free storage space. Once the upgrade is finished, the new software build can be identified by the version numbers G610FDDU1BQH9, G610FODD1BQH9, and G610FDDU1BQH5, depending on the exact device. The update is now rolling out in a staged manner and may take several days to become available throughout the South Asian country, though you always have the option of searching for it manually through the Settings app pre-installed on the Galaxy J7 Prime.

