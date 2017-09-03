Samsung Galaxy C8 Shown In New Commercial, Launching Sep. 7

The Galaxy C8 appeared in a new commercial which started circulating Chinese social media website Weibo over the weekend, with Samsung’s new promo revealing that the company’s upcoming mid-ranger will be officially announced on Thursday, September 7. The Galaxy C8 has already been the subject of numerous leaks and rumors in recent months, with the phone having initially been touted as the Galaxy C7 (2017) due to the model number SM-C7100 which it’s said to be carrying. A seemingly official flyer that appeared online earlier this week suggested that Samsung will instead be marketing the device as the Galaxy C8, with that particular moniker being set to denote the company’s first mid-range handset with a dual camera setup, a notion that the newly launched commercial now confirmed, showing the phone in black, gold, and pink.

According to previous reports, the back panel of the Galaxy C8 will house a 12-megapixel or 13-megapixel main sensor and another 5-megapixel module which will be arranged vertically and be accompanied by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit. The handset is likely to compete in the upper mid-range market segment, featuring a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display panel with a Full HD resolution, according to its possible TENAA listing which surfaced online earlier this summer. The Galaxy C8 may also be available in two variants, with the more affordable one having 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal flash memory, whereas the other model is supposed to ship with 64GB of storage space and 4GB of RAM. The top bezel of the device might also feature a 16-megapixel secondary camera, with the phone itself being powered by an unspecified chipset with eight 64-bit cores clocked at up to 2.39GHz, according to the same TENAA listing.

It’s still unclear whether Samsung is planning to introduce more additions to the Galaxy C lineup by the end of the year. Rumors about the Galaxy C10 and Galaxy C10 Pro have been circulating the industry since spring, yet no such devices have been announced by the Seoul-based phone maker so far and as weeks go by, it’s becoming increasingly unlikely that the company will debut more Galaxy C-series products save for the Galaxy C8 before 2018. This particular lineup is traditionally targeted at developing countries and markets in which Samsung is looking to compete in an aggressive manner due to a low market share, making the possibility of the Galaxy C8 launching in the United States somewhat unlikely. The fact that the new renders of the device were sighted in a Chinese commercial essentially confirms that Samsung’s new model will debut in the largest smartphone market in the world, though it remains to be seen which other countries is the OEM planning to target with the Galaxy C8.