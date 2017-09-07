Samsung Galaxy C8 Is Official With Dual Rear Cameras

Samsung Electronics on Thursday officially announced the Galaxy C8, the latest addition to its mid-range smartphone family and yet another one of its handsets with a dual camera setup after the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy J7+. The latter model is essentially the one that the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) also unveiled today, save for a new name and some minor differences. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio P20 system-on-chip (SoC) and comes in two variants, with the more affordable one having 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal flash memory, whereas the other model ships with 64GB of storage space and 4GB of RAM. The rear side of the Galaxy C8 houses a dual camera setup entailing a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel module, with the two being arranged in a vertical manner and accompanied by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit beneath them.

The handset itself features a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display panel with a Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution and a conventional aspect ratio of 16:9. Beneath its surface is a 3,000mAh battery which doesn’t seem to be removable, with the Galaxy C8’s hardware also coming with support for 4G LTE, GPS, and Bluetooth 4.2. The dual-SIM smartphone is equipped with a USB Type-C port and compatible with MediaTek’s proprietary Pump Express 3.0 fast charging technology. The Galaxy C8 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, with this particular version of Google’s operating system being modified with Samsung’s mobile software suite which the company is nowadays advertising as the Samsung Experience. Bixby is apparently part of the package here, meaning that Samsung’s artificial intelligence (AI) assistant is now finally available in China after being delayed on several occasions. However, unlike the Galaxy S8 lineup and the recently announced Galaxy Note 8, the Galaxy C8 doesn’t seem to be equipped with a physical Bixby key for activating Samsung’s digital companion.

The Seoul-based consumer electronics manufacturer has yet to reveal pricing and availability details on the Galaxy C8 in China, though the device is likely to start at around 2,000 yen, or $307. The company has been struggling to make an impact in the Far Eastern country in recent years and it remains to be seen whether the Galaxy C8 ends up being the device that will finally help it bounce back and regain some of the market share it lost to local OEMs.