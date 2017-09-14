Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat in India

Samsung has started rolling out an Android 7.0 Nougat update to the Galaxy A9 Pro devices in India. The update is labeled as the version A910FXXU1BQHB and has the size of about 1.25GB. As of now, only the devices in India are receiving the new firmware, but units in China and Malaysia should also be encompassed by the rollout in the near future. About a month ago, some documents discovered in Wi-Fi Alliance’s database suggested that Samsung was already testing Android Nougat on the Galaxy A9 Pro, Galaxy A9, and the Galaxy Tab E, so the latter two models are also likely to receive a new OS version in the coming months.

Owners of the Galaxy A9 Pro can now enjoy features that come with Android Nougat, including a new user interface. The usability of notifications, quick settings button, and the multi-window functionality have all been improved, and the update also brings improvements to storage management, making the installation of applications significantly more efficient. App installation and system update speeds have also been improved as part of the jump to Android 7.0 Nougat. Samsung’s proprietary Game Launcher comes bundled with the new software package, with the app itself being designed to improve your overall mobile gaming experience and allow you to easily record and share gameplay. Installation of the update is nothing out of the ordinary, just make sure your device is either charging or has at least 50 percent of battery left before you manually prompt the download.

The Galaxy A9 Pro was launched in May 2016 and ran Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box. It has a 6.0-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 1,080 x 1,920 resolution and is powered by the Snapdragon 652 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. Storage options for the device include 32GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot which supports up to 256GB of additional storage. The back of the phone has a single 16-megapixel shooter with an aperture of f/1.9, while the top bezel houses an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/1.9 aperture. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that should be more than enough to provide you with at least a day of use on a single charge.