Rumored Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL Specifications Appear

Google will announce the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on October 4, and the specs for both of these phones have just surfaced yet again. As you may have already noticed, the source refers to the larger Pixel phone as the ‘Pixel 2 XL’, and not the ‘Pixel XL 2’, which is rather interested. In any case, this time around, the info comes from Android Authority, the source claims that this info was provided by an ‘exclusive source’, and that the info has been ‘verified independently using an internal document’. Having said that, the source does not provide the full spec sheet of both of these phones, but there’s plenty of info here for us to talk about, read on.

According to the source, the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will both be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC by Qualcomm, which is to be expected considering that is one of the most powerful mobile SoCs out there at the moment. The displays of both of these phones will ship with a sheet of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 on top of them, for protection reasons, and the source also claims that the Pixel 2 will sport a fullHD display, while the Pixel 2 XL will come with a curved QHD panel, which will sport a wide color gamut. Now, it seems like Google will brand the camera on these two phones, they will allegedly be called ‘Pixel Cameras’ and will ship with OIS (though it’s not clear if OIS will be included in both phones or not) and something called a ‘Google Imaging Chip’, and that will be a dedicated chip inside of both phones which will help with image processing, at least that’s what it sounds like. Neither of the two phones will sport a 3.5mm headphone jack, and both of them will ship with a set of dual stereo speakers, we’re looking at front-firing speakers here.

The provided info also claims that both devices will ship with IP67 certification for water and dust resistance, while the Pixel 2 is said to come with a 2,700mAh battery, and the Pixel 2 XL will sport a 3,520mAh battery. We’re presuming that neither of these battery packs will be removable, though. An E-SIM card slot will reportedly be included as well, which will allow these two phones to connect to different networks without the need to replace a SIM card. Now, a feature called ‘Active Edge’ will also be a part of this package it seems, and it will allow you to squeeze the phone in order to launch Google Assistant or to mute incoming calls or alarms. It is still unknown whether this ‘squeeze’ feature will be customizable or not, like it is in the HTC U11, we’ll have to wait and see. Android 8.0 Oreo will come pre-installed on both of these phones, of course, and that’s pretty much all the info that surfaced this time around.