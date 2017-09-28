Rumor: Xiaomi & Qualcomm Optimizing SD845 For Xiaomi Mi 7

The Xiaomi Mi 7 will not land anytime soon, but a rather interesting rumor just popped up in China. According to the provide info from an industry insider, Xiaomi is actually working with Qualcomm in order to optimize the upcoming Snapdragon 845 for the Xiaomi Mi 7. In addition to that, the source also claims that Xiaomi will start testing the Xiaomi Mi 7 in November, while the final phase of testing should begin in February, and soon after that the phone should be ready for shipping.

Now, the Xiaomi Mi 6 actually launched in April this year, later than expected, so it remains to be seen whether its successor will arrive at next year’s Mobile World Congress, or will Xiaomi announce it later on once again. In addition to what we’ve mentioned thus far, the source also said that the phone will probably ship with a large OLED panel, which is rather interesting considering that the Mi 6 and Mi 5 were quite compact smartphones, and those which came before them. The source also says that the Mi 7 probably won’t include an in-display fingerprint scanner, which is to be expected considering that such tech will arrive in the second half of next year, so we’ll get to see first such phones launch in Q3 or Q4 next year, maybe even in the first half of 2019, who knows.

Now, if rumors are to be believed, the aforementioned Snapdragon 845 SoC will be made using a 10nm Low Power Early (LPE) FinFET process, and will include a combination of Cortex-A75 cores, while an Adreno 630 GPU will be included in the package, together with an X20 LTE modem. Do keep in mind that these are only rumors at this point, nothing concrete surfaced just yet. The Xiaomi Mi 7 will probably ship with wireless charging, at least according to the latest report, and the phone will almost certainly sport a display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. You can expect Xiaomi to include at least 6GB of RAM into the device, though an 8GB RAM variant will probably also be available. The phone’s 6GB RAM variant is rumored to cost 2,999 Yuan, though Mi 7’s announcement is still far off, so who knows how accurate such rumors are.