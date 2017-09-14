Rumor: Huawei To Introduce Three Variants Of The Mate 10

According to a new rumor that surfaced in China, Huawei will introduce three variants of the Huawei Mate 10. Recent rumors have been suggesting that the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro will be announced, but this new rumor adds the Mate 10 Lite to the mix. The Huawei Mate 10 will be announced on October 16, the company actually confirmed that a while back, and it seems like we might see three handsets announced on that date.

The Huawei Mate 10 will be a direct successor to the company’s flagship phablet, the Huawei Mate 9. The Huawei Mate 10 Pro will be the company’s ‘bezel-less’ flagship phablet, while the Mate 10 Lite is expected to be a more affordable variant of the Huawei Mate 10, at least according to the provided info. The Huawei Mate 10 is rumored to sport a 5.9-inch fullHD+ display, while it will also ship with a dual camera setup on its back, and Leica’s lenses on top of those sensors. The fingerprint scanner is expected to be included on the front side of the Huawei Mate 10, at least according to recently-surfaced CAD-based renders, and the device will probably pack in 6GB of RAM on the inside. Huawei’s all-new Kirin 970 64-bit octa-core SoC will fuel this smartphone, and you can expect to see a rather large battery included in this smartphone.

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro, on the other hand, will also ship with the Kirin 970 SoC, though we’re not entirely sure how large will its display be. This phone is rumored to sport a QHD (maybe QHD+?) AMOLED EntireView display, while its fingerprint scanner will be included on the back. This smartphone will also include Leica’s lenses, and you can also expect to see two rear-facing cameras here. Now, as far as the Huawei Mate 10 Lite is concerned, we don’t really have all that much info regarding it, but if the source is to be believed, that handset will include a 5.9-inch fullHD display, though it is possible that it will come with a fullHD+ display (18:9 aspect ratio), but we’ll have to wait and see. This variant of the Mate 10 will not include Leica’s lenses, which was to be expected, considering it will be considerably more affordable than the Huawei Mate 10, at least it seems that way.

