Rumor: HTC To Launch 3 New Phones Soon, Including A Flagship

A new rumor has just surfaced, and if the provided info is accurate, HTC is planning to release three new smartphones this year, the Ocean Master, Ocean Lite and Ocean Harmony. This info comes from ‘Corn Chen’, who shared it on Twitter, in case you were wondering. Now, according to the provided info, the Ocean Master and Ocean Lite will arrive in November, while the Ocean Harmony will follow in December. Do take this info with a grain of salt, as Mr. Chen is a member of the HTC Elevate community in China, and is a self-proclaimed HTC fanboy. We cannot really judge the info that he pushed, as we did not see much info provided by him thus far. Having said that, Mr. Chen has also shared some spec info for us to check out, read on.

The source claims that the Ocean Master and Ocean Harmony will sport rather big 6-inch displays. The Ocean Harmony is said to ship with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while the Ocean Master will, allegedly, come in both 4GB and 6GB RAM variants. The 4GB RAM model of this phone will pack in 64GB of storage, while the 6GB RAM variant will ship with 128GB of internal storage. The Ocean Master is also said to come with 12 and 8-megapixel shooters, and we’re presuming that the source is referring to the phone’s main and front-facing cameras here, though it’s possible these will be the Ocean Master’s rear-facing snappers. Now, the Ocean Lite will sport a considerably smaller, 5.2-inch display, and in addition to that, it will include 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, in case you were wondering.

That is pretty much all the info that was shared by the source. The Ocean Master seems to be HTC’s upcoming flagship for the second part of 2017, at least based on the provided specs. This will, obviously, be a phablet flagship, and considerably larger than the HTC U11, unless HTC manages to fit extremely thin bezels into this package, and also opts to include a display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, we’ll just have to wait and see. The Ocean Harmony and Ocean Lite could be launched under the company’s ‘Desire’ brand, but we’re only guessing at this point.