Rumor: Google Pixel 2 To Boast A Native Music ID Tool & More

The Google Pixel 2 will boast a significantly redesigned Pixel Launcher and a number of other previously unreported features, Artem Russakovskii of Android Police said several days ago, citing an unverified source who claims to have seen the Verizon version of the upcoming high-end handset. The glass protecting what’s thought to be a 4.99-inch or 5-inch Super AMOLED panel is said to be of the regular flat variety and not a 2.5D module, whereas the previously rumored Squeeze For Assistant action is alleged to work even when the device is asleep, meaning the user should theoretically be able to take their phone and just squeeze it to talk to the Google Assistant without waking it up using more conventional means like saying “OK Google.” This particular functionality may also be able to improve the battery life of the smartphone to a degree since consumers will be able to turn off the always-listening functionality in favor of a more energy-efficient physical shortcut system that’s expected to be similar to the Edge Sense feature HTC debuted with the U11 flagship.

The HTC-made device will also supposedly ship with a more capable Camera app which was presumably designed to take maximum advantage of a single-lens rear camera setup of the Pixel 2. Portrait Mode is said to be part of the package and will entail a software-generated blur around your subject, the source said. One optional functionality coming with the Pixel 2 is an always-listening music identification service which will identify any track that’s currently playing in the background and display its basic information on your lock screen, hence being similar to something like TrackID and Shazam. The Google Home page found within the new Pixel Launcher supposedly looks entirely different than the old one does, with the skin itself also situating the main search bar beneath the dock, according to the same source.

The previously reported dual stereo speakers are expected to be similar to those found on the Nexus 6P from Huawei and while the Pixel XL 2 wasn’t specifically referenced as part of the latest report, it’s understood that the majority of the aforementioned features will also make their way to the larger device from LG Electronics. Google previously confirmed it’s set to unveil the Pixel 2 series on October 4, with both phones being likely to hit the U.S. market by the end of next month.