Rumor: Galaxy S9 To Launch In January, Available In February

A new report has just surfaced in Korea, and it claims that the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be announced ahead of schedule, in January. Now, for those of you who do not know, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus were introduced in January, and it seems like Samsung is looking to speed things up a bit. Now, the source is actually quite specific, it claims that the phone will be announced at the end of January, and then become available in mid-February.

Now, the info shared here is actually based on the information provided by companies that make parts for Samsung’s flagship handset. The display development for the Galaxy S9 started earlier than expected, quite a bit earlier, actually, three to four months, under the codename ‘Star’. Now, we’ve seen such reports for the Galaxy S8 as well, last year, but such reports turned out to be false, as the phone arrived in March. Having said that, the Galaxy S9 might actually launch ahead of schedule, due to the time Samsung started developing displays for the phone, and it could actually help Samsung fight off competition from Apple. The company actually announced the Galaxy Note 8 a couple of days ago with that very same goal, well, partially, as the Galaxy Note 8 will become available for purchase before the iPhone 8 launches, and if Samsung introduces the Galaxy S9 in January, it will come just in time to steal some customers from Apple.

This is not the first Galaxy S9-related rumor, not even close, the phone has been leaking for quite some time now. A couple of days ago, a rumor surfaced sharing the alleged spec sheet of the Galaxy S9. According to that report, the phone will sport the Snapdragon 845 SoC by Qualcomm, in addition to 4GB of RAM and Android 8.0 Oreo. The device’s display will keep its 18.5:9 aspect ratio, and it is possible that we’ll see a 6GB RAM variant of this phone as well. Now, earlier this month, KGI said that the Galaxy S9 will sport a dual camera setup on the back, which is to be expected, considering that the Galaxy Note 8 came with such a setup on its back.