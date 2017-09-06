Rugged Ulefone Armor 2 Gaming Prowess Shown Off In New Video

When it comes to gaming on mobile, there has always been somewhat of an understanding that the better the phone, the better the gaming experience. While this remains true for the most part, more affordable phones have now started to offer greater spec value for money. Resulting in more affordable phones offering an improved level of performance for gamers. However, the same cannot always be said for rugged phones, which although usually affordable, often come with even greater decreases in specs and general performance.

Ulefone is looking to change that opinion with one of its latest phones, the Ulefone Armor 2. So much so that in spite of primarily being a rugged device, the company has now released a new video which looks to detail the gaming prowess of the Armor 2. Specifically, the video showcases how the phone handles playback of a number of mobile games, including popular (and often demanding) titles like F1 2016, Gangstar 4, NBA 2K17, and N.O.V.A 3. As well as more device-accommodating titles like Arena of Valor, Snowboard, and Temple Run. In all instances, the video shows the Armor 2 as being able to play the games smoothly and without encountering any issues.

One of the likely reasons for its decent performance is the general specs that are on offer with the Armor 2. As again, in spite of being a rugged phone, this is one which packs in the specs. With the Armor 2 coming loaded with a 5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. As well as 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 SoC. Main performance specs aside and the rest of what the Armor 2 is also competitive, due to the inclusion of a 16-megapixel rear camera, a 13-megapixel front-facing camera, a 4,700 mAh battery, fast charging support, NFC, and Android 7.0 (Nougat). As for the general rugged design, the Armor 2 employs the help of TPU and metal, as well as fiberglass reinforced polycarbonate to ensure the Armor 2 is protected against drops. While an IP68 certification protects the device against dust and water encounters. As for the price, the Armor 2 is currently available to buy for $259.99 through the link below. Also below, is the latest gaming performance video from Ulefone.