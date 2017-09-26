Rugged & Android-Powered LG X Venture Hits US Cellular

US Cellular is now selling the LG X Venture, a rugged Android-powered device meant for people who want some guarantees in regards to the durability of their pocket companions. The handset was originally announced by the South Korean tech giant this spring before making its way to the United States via Amazon and AT&T, having debuted with a $349.99 price tag. Four months later, the device came to US Cellular alongside a discount, as it will now set you back $299 if you opt to purchase it as a prepaid smartphone with a single payment. The wireless carrier’s device installment plan is also an option for the LG X Venture, with eligible customers being able to get their hands on it for zero down and $12 per month for two and a half years.

The smartphone itself is meant to compete in the lower mid-range segment of the market, featuring reasonable specs and a durable design which make it a relatively value-oriented offering at this price point. The LG X Venture is equipped with a 5.2-inch LCD panel with a Full HD resolution and conventional 16:9 aspect ratio protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 4. Beneath its rugged exterior is the Snapdragon 435 SoC with eight Cortex A53 cores clocked at a maximum operating frequency of 1.4GHz, as well as the Adreno 505 GPU. Qualcomm’s chip is backed by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal flash memory which is expandable via a microSD card tray by up to 256GB, LG previously confirmed. The rear panel of the smartphone houses a 16-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 and a regular LED flesh, whereas its robust top bezel accommodates a 5-megapixel camera with an identical aperture and 1080p video recording capabilities.

The LG X Venture is made in accordance with the MIL-STD 810G military durability standard and also features IP68 certification for resistance to water and dust particles, hence being relatively hard to seriously damage through regular use. Android 7.0 Nougat is also part of the package here, as is LG‘s proprietary mobile skin in the form of UX 5.0. The device boasts a 4,100mAh non-removable battery with Quick Charge 2.0 support, in addition to shipping with a USB Type-C port. Anyone on the lookout for a reliable Android handset that can take a beating while not requiring them to break the bank can refer to the banner below and see what are their options for purchasing the LG X Venture from US Cellular.