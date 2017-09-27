Rose Pink Galaxy S8 & S8 Plus Are Now Official In Europe

Samsung has just officially released the Rose Gold Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in Europe. This variant of the device was originally announced in Taiwan back in June, and the device was made available for pre-order in Europe a week ago, though it was not official for Europe back then, and it was made available by Belsimpel, a Dutch retailer. Now, only consumers from the Netherlands and Belgium can buy products from Belsimpel, and truth be told, the Rose Pink variant of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are now listed on Samsung Netherlands official website, but the two devices will go on sale in the Netherlands and a number of other markets in Europe starting in early October. Speaking of which, the two phones will be priced at €799 and €899 in Europe, respectively.

Now, these variants of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are identical to the all the other color options that were introduced in Europe to date, they sport the same design and specifications, only the color is different. Samsung is expected to release more availability and pricing info soon, as the company is expected to push this color variant of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus to at least a couple of additional markets in Europe. Do keep in mind that the Rose Gold Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will not be as widely available as some other color variants of the device, though, but chances are you’ll be able to snatch it up from Amazon or some other retailer which ships products all over Europe.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus look identical, the only two differences come down to the phone’s displays and batteries. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, while the Galaxy S8 Plus features a 6.2-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity panel. The two phones pack in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. In Europe, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus handsets are fueled by the Exynos 8895 64-bit octa-core SoC, which is Samsung’s flagship processor. These two phones are made out of metal, they sport a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on both phones, while Samsung’s custom UI is placed on top of Google’s offering.