Rose Pink Galaxy S8 Up For Pre-Order From A Dutch Retailer

The Samsung Galaxy S8 had been available all over the world for quite some time now, including Europe, and it seems like the Rose Pink variant of the phone just launched in Europe as well, kind of. Samsung did not officially start selling this variant of the phone, or anything of the sort, but the Rose Pink Galaxy S8 is now available for pre-order in the Netherlands via the local retailer, Belsimpel. This retailer is only shipping to the Netherlands and Belgium, so if you’re living anywhere else in Europe and was hoping to get this phone, you’re out of luck.

The Rose Pink Galaxy S8 is available for pre-order for €599.00 from Belsimpel, though the company does not clearly say when it will start shipping the device to consumers. For those of you who are unaware, the Rose Pink Galaxy S8 was initially launched in Taiwan, while it is available in Mexico as well, but it was not available anywhere in Europe, until now. Having said that, this phone is identical to the regular Galaxy S8 model, except for the fact it comes with a pink paint job. In any case, if you’d like to reserve a copy of the Rose Pink Galaxy S8 from Belsimpel, follow the source link down below. For those of you who are wondering if this is the Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895-powered variant of the Galaxy S8, the answer is… the latter. As is the case with every other Galaxy S8 model in Europe, this one is also fueled by the Exynos 8895 64-bit octa-core processor, which is Samsung’s most powerful mobile CPU at the moment.

The Galaxy S8 is made out of metal and glass, and it’s actually quite compact, despite the fact it sports a 5.8-inch display. This is a Super AMOLED Infinity display, which is not only curved on the sides, but it also comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and in addition to its really thin bezels, you’re getting a really narrow device, the phone is quite compact no matter what way you’re looking at it. The Galaxy S8 includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while a 3,000mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package.