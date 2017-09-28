RHA Intros New Entry-Level MA390 & S500 Universal Headphones

RHA today announced the launch of two new headphones specifically targeting the entry-level market and those looking for more affordable, yet premium quality headphones. The two arrivals are the RHA MA390 Universal and the RHA S500 Universal and both sets of headphones are becoming available to buy from today. With these being entry-level products, they are products that also come with an entry-level priced attached, with the MA390 Universal the most affordable of the new arrivals priced at £19.95. Although the S500 Universal are not that much more expensive with RHA confirming this set will retail in the UK priced at £29.95.

RHA explains that while these products are by definition entry-level, much time has gone into ensuring they are designed in line with the company’s higher priced headphones. Noting that the ethos behind these new arrivals is to take advantage of “the same design inspirations and premium materials” found on RHA’s higher priced options, but at a more pocket-friendly price. As a result and in spite of their market position, both sets of headphones make use of premium materials including high-grade 6053 aluminium, as well as more premium features including remote control of audio playback through the on-board control panel, and digital assistant integration.

While the S500 Universal headphones are the more expensive of the two, they are also much smaller in size – which is in fact their main selling point. As the S500 headphones are designed to ensure those who have trouble finding a pair of headphones that fit their ears properly will find this set to be much more accommodating in this respect. Other than that most of the rest of the specs remain common to both, with both new arrivals offering a max power of 5mW along with a frequency range of 16 – 22,000 Hz. Although there is a difference in their sensitivity with the MA390’s Sensitivity rated at 89dB and the S500’s Sensitivity of 100dB, as well as the driver size with the smaller S500 headphones employing the help of a micro dynamic driver, compared to the dynamic driver included with the MA390. Fore more information on either of these new entry-level headphones head over to RHA’s official site.

RHA MA390 Universal

RHA S500 Universal