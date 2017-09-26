Retail Box Of LeEco’s ‘Bezel-Less’ Handset Pops Up Online

The alleged LeEco Le Max 3 surfaced about a week ago in several real life images, and a new leak now suggests that the company is working on a new, ‘bezel-less’ handset. Quite a few smartphones out there sport really thin bezels at the moment, and it seems like LeEco is looking to join that list. LeEco-branded retail box popped up with a rather interesting-looking shape of a phone on it. This box seems to suggest that LeEco is looking to join other smartphone manufacturers that announced ‘bezel-less’ handsets this year, though truth be told, this image is not revealing all that much.

LeEco is currently facing quite a few problems, as the company is having significant financial issues, which is something that we’ve talked about a number of times thus far. Is LeEco thinking of releasing a new, interesting handset during all that? Well, it’s possible, just because the company is strapped for cash does not mean it’s not looking ahead and planning its next step. Now, considering this retail box is not all that revealing, and additional details have not surfaced just yet, all we can do at this point is guess what the company is planning. All of the company’s phones thus far were relatively bezel-heavy, at least compared to the list of some flagship phones that have arrived this year, like the LG G6, LG V30, Galaxy S8, and so on. So, will this new handset sport a similar screen-to-body ratio as one of the listed handsets? Well, it’s possible, and as you can see, this phone will also ship with curved edges, and based on this blueprint, it will actually offer a somewhat different design, at least compared to flagships we’ve seen released this year.

This mysterious handset will probably ship with the Snapdragon 835, is LeEco is planning to release it by the end of this year. We’re also expecting to see 6GB of RAM inside of this smartphone, and it will sport a 5.5-inch display, at least, its display will quite possibly be even bigger. As far as materials are concerned, we’re still not sure what is LeEco planning, but if previous designs are any indication, we’re in for yet another metal-clad smartphone.

