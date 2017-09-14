Retail Box For Bose’ Google Assistant Headphones Leaks

The retail box for Bose’ Google Assistant-powered headphones has leaked online thanks to a user on Reddit who uploaded images of the front and back of the box. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones leaked earlier today, with the report suggesting these would be the Bisto headphones that have been rumored about for the past month or two, though at the time it was just a graphic press render of the headphones, along with a rumor about the documentation for them stating they would have Google Assistant built-in.

Thanks to these leaked images of the retail packaging for the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, it’s clearly visible that Google Assistant will be built into the headphones, as it states that much on the backside of the box. As mentioned in the earlier report they will come in Silver and Black options, which is pretty standard for color choices when it comes to headphones from Bose, and although it seemed pretty compelling earlier that the QuietComfort 35 II would have Google Assistant built-in, these images more or less confirm it to be true.

Some things to point out other than the name of the headphones and the Google Assistant stamp on the back are that the pictures of the product look just like the black pair that leaked earlier in the press render, and a bit earlier this week a report surfaced showing a drawn graphic of what the Baywolf headphones might look like, and after looking at the drawn graphic and these headphones from Bose, you can pick up on the similarities, such as the shape and placement of the buttons on each earcup. Now that it seems pretty clear Bose will be a partner of Google’s for launching a Google Assistant-enabled product, all that remains unclear is how much Bose will be charging for the QuietComfort 35 II, and when Bose plans to launch the headphones as well as where it plans to launch them, in addition to which retail outlets will be stocking them for customers. In regards to the price, chances are they will cost a similar amount to the most recent pair of QuietComfort headphones that Bose offers, so likely a few hundred dollars. As for retail, anywhere you can buy a pair of Bose headphones will probably be carrying these.