Report: Xiaomi India To Debut Mi A1 On Flipkart Tomorrow

Xiaomi India will officially launch the Mi A1 smartphone tomorrow, with the device being slated to debut on Flipkart, as suggested by the source code of the online retailer’s website. The Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) recently announced it’s planning to unveil a new handset in the South Asian country on September 5, though many industry watchers initially speculated that the company is referring to the Mi 5X. The firm later said it’s looking to introduce a member of a new product lineup, with the Mi A1 possibly being an Android One device, insiders previously said. However, not even that information is in line with the smartphone’s recently sighted benchmark listings and Xiaomi’s own teasers, with the firm hinting at a capable offering with some notable features which sound vastly superior to every other Android One product on the market.

The Mi A1 is thus rumored to be powered by one of Qualcomm’s chips from the Snapdragon 600 series — most likely the Snapdragon 625 — boasting eight 64-bit cores clocked at a maximum operating frequency of 2.02GHz. The device is also said to have 4GB of RAM and at least 32GB of internal flash memory, presumably expandable via a microSD card slot which will double as a SIM tray in a Hybrid SIM configuration. The handset should also run Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box enhanced with Xiaomi’s proprietary MIUI suite and come with a dual camera setup on its rear plate. The fact that Flipkart now pushed out a launch page for the device indicates that the e-commerce giant will be the exclusive retailer of the Mi A1 in India, which isn’t surprising seeing how the firm already had a number of Xiaomi’s exclusives in recent times.

There’s still no word on how much the Mi A1 will cost, though Xiaomi’s previous practices suggest that the smartphone will be priced in an aggressive manner and strive to offer high value for money. Likewise, it remains to be seen whether the Mi A1 eventually makes its way to more markets outside of India. Xiaomi is currently the second largest phone vendor in the South Asian country, boasting a market share of around 15 percent and only being behind Samsung which holds more than a fifth of the Indian smartphone segment, according to several recent estimates.