Report: US Galaxy Note 8 Units To Ship With Hancom Office S

Variants of the Galaxy Note 8 sold in the United States will come with a pre-installed version of Hancom Office S, South Korean media reported on Wednesday, adding that the mobile tool will provide users with a comprehensive file management and editing solution with support for Microsoft Office Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files, as well as PDF documents. Samsung has been collaborating with the Korean software developer for years now, with the two having already detailed another partnership this spring which led to Hancom’s mobile suite being pre-installed on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, also exclusively in the United States.

An unnamed Hancom representative was recently quoted as saying that the company’s collaboration with Samsung allows it to use its highly anticipated offerings to extends its global footprint and get more consumers to try out its software service. Apart from optimizing the Hancom Office S for the Galaxy S8 lineup and Galaxy Note 8, the Korean company also tweaked its solution in order to take maximum advantage of the Samsung Desktop Experience (DeX) station, a phone-to-PC accessory which allows owners of Samsung’s latest flagships to turn their pocket companions into extremely portable desktop alternatives. The Galaxy Note 8 will be compatible with the same gadget which is even offered alongside pre-orders for the device in some countries. The phone itself was officially unveiled in late August, with Samsung stating that its goal with the latest iteration of the Galaxy Note series was to reward its customers for the loyalty they have shown following the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. With that in mind, the company is offering up to $425 off on the Galaxy Note 8 to former owners of its discontinued predecessor who opt to trade in an eligible device while purchasing the new phablet, which is an offer that’s currently been confirmed as available in the United States, Canada, and South Korea.

The smartphone itself boasts a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED panel with a QHD+ resolution and features the Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 system-on-chip, depending on the market, as well as 6GB of RAM. Samsung previously unveiled three variants of the handset, with the most affordable one having 64GB of internal flash memory, whereas the top model packs 256GB of storage space. The Galaxy Note 8 is scheduled for a global release on September 15.