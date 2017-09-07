Report: The Google App’s Feed Now Rolling Out Globally

The Feed functionality of the Google Android app is now rolling out worldwide, Engadget reported on Thursday, almost two months after the Alphabet-owned Internet giant originally announced the latest addition to its flagship mobile service. It’s currently unclear how long the company may take to distribute the new Feed to all of its users, with the feature still being unavailable in parts of Europe and possibly some other countries around the globe, though the firm may soon issue an official comment on the matter.

The Google Feed reportedly had some distribution issues on Android devices shortly after being introduced by the Mountain View, California-based company, which may be the reason why its wider rollout ended up being delayed by around seven weeks. According to previous reports, the Feed wasn’t appearing on a number of handsets and tablets on which users would swipe right from their home screens, with that particular problem being caused by some still-unspecified bug. A number of users previously claimed that clearing the app’s cache and reinstalling it through the Google Play Store fixed those issues, but the real solution likely wasn’t as simple as that seeing how Google would otherwise hardly opt to delay the app’s global release for nearly two months. The Internet firm now apparently managed to integrate the latest feature of its versatile service into Android devices in a more efficient manner and the result of its efforts to do so should soon be visible to users all around the planet.

For the time being, the Feed will still only be available within the Google app on Android smartphones and tablets, though it should also soon be implemented into their home screens as originally intended, according to latest reports. Owners of iPhones and iPads are also set to receive the new functionality in the near future, though it’s currently unclear when its iOS rollout will officially commence. With the introduction of the Feed, Google is seeking to position its main Android app as an alternative to news aggregators like social media platforms, providing users with a tool that serves them with information they may be interested in even when they aren’t actively looking for specific news and are simply lightly browsing the World Wide Web.