Report: Specs For Two Huawei Mate 10 Models, Alps & Blanc

The Huawei Mate 10 and the Mate 10 Pro are expected to be officially unveiled on October 16. However, these phones have been the subject of a number of leaks and rumors already. The latest of which has now arrived via a new report out of VentureBeat, which not only looks to reconfirm the codenames, but also to confirm much of the specs of the two models. Information which is said to have come from ‘seen marketing materials.’

Of the two devices, it had been previously rumored that the Mate 10 Pro would be the more premium device. Something which this latest report reaffirms along with the reconfirmation of the Mate 10 Pro’s ‘Blanc’ codename. First off, it has been rumored that the Mate 10 Pro would sport an all-display front panel, something confirmed in this latest report which suggests the Mate 10 Pro will make use of an 18:9 aspect ratio for its 5.99-inch IPS LCD with a 2880 by 1440 resolution. Inside, the Mate 10 Pro will also reportedly feature 6GB RAM, 64GB (or 128GB) internal storage, and will be powered by a Kirin 970 octa-core SoC (clocked at 2.5 GHz). Other notable specs include the reappearance of a (Leica) dual rear camera setup, comprised of 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel cameras, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, LTE Cat. 16 modem support, an IP68 certification for dust and water protection, a 4,000 mAh battery, a thin body due to its 7.5-millimeter thickness, and Android 8.0 (Oreo) by way of EMUI 6.0.

In contrast, the Huawei Mate 10 (‘Alps’) will represent a step-down in a number of areas. Firstly, and in accordance with previous rumors, this model will not sport an all-display front panel and will instead adopt a 16:9 aspect ratio for its 5.88-inch IPS LCD along with a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Likewise, the RAM will be set at 4GB, the storage at 64GB, support resigned to LTE Cat. 12, and a frame which measure 8.23-millimeter in thickness. Where the two models will overlap though is in the SoC department with the standard Mate 10 said to come powered by the same Kirin 970 SoC, the same 4,000 mAh battery, and the same front and rear camera configurations. One extra point to note though, is that along with a previous confirmation, this latest report also asserts there will be a third Mate 10 model, codenamed ‘Marcel’. At present, while Blanc is said to definitely be the Pro model, it is unclear as to whether the standard Mate 10 will definitely be Alps, or whether it will be Marcel. With the suggestion being that Alps may actually be a Mate 10 Lite model. In either case, Alps is expected to start shipping first (in October), while Blanc is expected to ship sometime in December.