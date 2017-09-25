Report: Samsung’s Q4 Operating Profit To Hit $13.6 Billion

According to a new report, Samsung Electronics’ operating profit for the fourth quarter of this year will be 15.5 trillion Korean won ($13.6 billion). This report comes from FnGuide Inc., and it’s actually higher than some previous reports suggested. A couple of months back, a report suggested that the company will hit 13.7 trillion Korean won operating profit in Q4 2017, and this new report obviously disagrees with that. A report by FnGuide Inc. was compiled based on inputs from 23 Korean brokerage firms, so it’s possible that it’s at least somewhat accurate.

Having said that, it’s worth noting that Samsung hit operating profits of 14.7 trillion Korean won in the second quarter of this year, so it seems like Samsung will do even better in Q4 2017, presuming this report is accurate, of course. Now, this higher operating profit will occur due to a rising demand for semiconductor chips, and as most of you probably already know, Samsung is one of the leading manufacturers of such chips, so it’s definitely making good money in the industry. It’s also rather well-known that Samsung has been investing in its semiconductor business for quite some time now, and the same can be said for the company’s OLED display manufacturing units. VR is also one of the main focuses of the company, while Samsung also dabbles in IoT, connected homes and even connected automobiles, so who knows where that will take the company in the coming years.

On top of all this, it’s also worth saying that Samsung managed to trump Intel recently, and become the world’s largest chipmaker in the world. Intel was actually first-placed in this regard for 24 years, so that’s a huge success for Samsung. This Korea-based tech giant also managed to trump Apple and become the most profitable technology first in the second quarter of this year, while the company also made Forbes’ list of top five most influential Asian brands recently. It will be interesting to see how accurate are FnGuide Inc.’s predictions, though we’ll have to wait for quite some time before Samsung officially announces its Q4 results, as we didn’t even enter the fourth quarter just yet, we’ll basically have to wait until the end of this year in order to see the results.