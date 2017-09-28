Report: Nokia 2 To Launch With The MD-22 Wireless Speaker

The Nokia 2 will launch alongside the MD-22, a new Nokia-branded wireless speaker from HMD Global Oy, one industry insider said earlier this week. Apart from the entry-level Android device, it seems that the Finnish consumer electronics company may be working on a successor to the MD-12 speaker that debuted three years ago, though it’s currently unclear whether the firm has any plans to bundle the two products together or if it will simply unveil them at once later this year. The MD-22 speaker will reportedly be priced at between €30 to €40, which translates to approximately $35 and $47, respectively, and is somewhat lower than the €49 launch price tag of the MD-12. The device is said to be bound for a European launch and it remains to be seen whether HMD Global also ends up bringing it to more markets, provided that the product itself actually exists.

The Nokia 2 has been the subject of numerous rumors circulating the industry in recent months, with sources claiming that the handset is set to become HMD Global’s most affordable Android smartphone to date. The smartphone that will apparently be even more basic than the entry-level Nokia 3 is supposedly set for a November launch and will presumably become commercially available by this year’s holiday season. Other industry sources previously claimed that the Finnish firm is planning to unveil the Nokia 2 on October 5th but as the company previously introduced its new offerings as part of special events and no invitations have yet made their way to the media, that scenario doesn’t seem likely.

The 2014 MD-12 wireless speaker featured both Bluetooth and NFC connectivity and its successor is likely to do the same but boast improved standards, possibly even ship with Bluetooth 5.0 support, allowing compatible handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S8 to stream music to two such units simultaneously. The MD-12 was and still is available for purchase in four color options – white, green, orange, and yellow, the latter three of which were extremely bright. While the company will presumably introduce a new look for the MD-22, it’s possible that some of the previously debuted colors make a return this fall. Apart from the Nokia 2, HMD Global is also rumored to be developing the Nokia 9, another Android-powered flagship which may adopt a more contemporary-looking aesthetic with minimal bezels, as opposed to the conventional design of the recently released Nokia 8.