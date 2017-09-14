Report: Nokia 2 (TA-1029) To Have A 4,000mAh Battery

The Nokia 2 will ship with a 4,000mAh battery, one industry insider said on Wednesday, citing documents published by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The smartphone in question supposedly bears the model number TA-1029, with previous reports indicating that HMD Global is preparing three more variants of the device – TA-1007, TA-1023, and TA-1035. The TA-1007 and TA-1029 will supposedly support LTE bands 5,7, and 38, with the only difference between the two being that the former is a single SIM device, whereas the latter is a dual-SIM model. The same feature differentiates the TA-1035 and TA-1023, with the latter reportedly being a dual-SIM handset and both supporting LTE bands 2, 4, 5, 7, 12, 17, and 38.

The handset itself is expected to be an extremely value-oriented device with entry-level specs and a low price tag, with the Finnish phone maker supposedly seeking to produce a smartphone that’s even more affordable than the already aggressively priced Nokia 3. The Nokia 2 is rumored to ship with a 5-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1,280 by 720 pixels, amounting to a conventional aspect ratio of 16:9. The handset is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 212, Qualcomm’s low-end SoC which the San Diego, California-based tech giant debuted two years ago. Alternatively, certain models of the device may ship with a MediaTek-made SoC, industry insiders said earlier this year, presumably referring to variants aimed at select Asian markets. The Nokia 2 is also believed to feature 1GB of RAM, an 8-megapixel primary camera, and a 5-megapixel sensor situated on its top bezel. A fingerprint reader isn’t expected to be part of the package which could be priced at around $100, depending on the territory. The possibility of the phone being equipped with a 4,000mAh battery is still somewhat dubious, with previous rumors pointing to a 2,800mAh cell.

The Nokia 2 is also widely expected to run some version of Android Nougat out of the box, with HMD Global being likely to once again opt for a virtually stock experience which is free of heavy software and skins and is relatively easy to keep up to date, as evidenced by the company’s other offerings released this year. The device should also eventually be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo, with the firm previously promising that all of its contemporary smartphones will eventually be upgraded to the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system. No firm details on the global availability of the Nokia 2 have surfaced as of this writing, though the handset will presumably debut by the end of the year.