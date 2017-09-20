Report: Huawei’s “Rhone” Is The Android-Powered Mate 10 Lite

Huawei’s “Rhone” is the Mate 10 Lite, one of three or four members of the upcoming Mate 10 series of Android smartphones, known industry insider Evan Blass said on Wednesday. The regular Mate 10 was previously said to carry the codename “Alps,” whereas the Mate 10 Pro is supposedly internally referred to as the “Blanc.” The final codename of an upcoming Huawei-made handset that’s been circulating the industry in recent months is “Marcel,” with that particular moniker potentially belonging to the Mate 10 Porsche Design, a possible ultra-premium iteration of the company’s flagship which would be a direct successor to the Mate 9 Porsche Design which the tech giant debuted last November before releasing it in January. Apart from revealing the supposed codename of the Mate 10 Lite earlier today, Mr. Blass also shared the image that can be seen above and is presumably just a third-party illustration of the rumored moniker, with Huawei seemingly having little reason to produce such a render.

The Chinese original equipment manufacturer already confirmed that its next-generation device will be officially launched on October 16 and is currently in the process of teasing it by mocking Apple, though it’s still unclear whether the firm will announce the entire Mate 10 lineup next month. Multiple members of the upcoming high-end series have been leaking online for several months now, with their last sighting being recorded just yesterday after some images of the supposed front panels of the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro appeared on Chinese social media platform Weibo. According to those leaks, the two devices will be equally tall and feature display panels with an 18:9 (2:1) aspect ratio, though only the Mate 10 is said to carry a physical Home button on its bottom bezel and presumably have it double as a fingerprint recognition sensor.

Both the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are expected to have a screen-to-body ratio of approximately 90 percent and be powered by Huawei’s HiSilicon 970, a new SoC which the tech giant describes as the first AI chip in the world. The Mate 10 Pro was previously alleged to feature a 6-inch display panel with a QHD resolution and a 4,200mAh battery which is unlikely to be removable if rumors of an IP68-certified design are accurate. The rear panel of the device is also said to have a Leica-made two-sensor camera setup accompanied by a dual-LED flash, with the phone itself being set to launch with either Android Nougat or Oreo with Huawei’s EMUI skin running on top of it.