Report: HTC U11 Plus Android Flagship To Debut In Q4 2017

The Android-powered HTC U11 Plus flagship is likely to debut in the final quarter of the year, DigiTimes reported on Friday, citing industry sources familiar with the Taiwanese tech giant’s plans. No target markets have been mentioned by the latest report, though previous rumors suggested that HTC will initially be seeking to release the U11 Plus in its home country and China in a bid to recoup some of the market share it lost in those territories in recent times.

Insiders cited by DigiTimes repeated some of the previously leaked information about the upcoming smartphone, claiming it will be equipped with a 5.99-inch display panel, although they stated that its screen is to feature a standard QHD resolution of 2,560 by 1,440 pixels. If accurate, the latter detail would indicate that the HTC U11 Plus will have a regular aspect ratio of 16:9 instead of a taller 18:9 one mentioned by previous rumors. If the handset is truly set to adopt a bezel-less form factor as some sources previously claimed, it’s more likely to feature a 2:1 screen simply due to the wider availability of such display modules designed for resolutions of up to 2,880 by 1,440 pixels. The Friday report also mentions that the handset is to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC and be offered in variants with 64GB and 128GB of internal flash memory, which is in line with previous rumors. The rear panel of the HTC U11 Plus is said to accommodate a 16-megapixel camera, whereas its top bezel is expected to feature a 5-megapixel sensor, with only the former module being thought to be accompanied by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit. The more premium variant of the device with double the storage space is also likely to ship with 6GB of RAM as opposed to 4GB, just like it was the case with the original HTC U11 launched earlier this year.

The Edge Sense functionality is also believed to be part of the HTC U11 Plus, together with IP68-certified resistance to water and dust particle, industry sources said earlier this year. The handset was previously rumored to be launched in November, with HTC reportedly seeking to release it on a global level before the peak of the upcoming holiday season, traditionally the most lucrative period of the year for consumer electronics manufacturers.