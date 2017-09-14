Report: Bose Making Google Assistant-Enabled Headphones

Bose is making a Google Assistant-enabled pair of headphones called the QuietComfort 35 II, 9to5Google reported on Thursday, citing internal promotional materials from the Framingham, Massachusetts-based consumer electronics manufacturer. The name of the device indicates that it’s a direct successor to the QuietComfort 35, with the latest leak suggesting that the headphones will come equipped with a physical “Action” button which users will be able to press and hold to start talking to Google’s digital companion. That particular description is in line with the one associated with “Bisto” devices, a new product category which Alphabet’s subsidiary is reportedly set to start supporting in the near future, with previous rumors also pointing to headphones and earbuds compatible with the Google Assistant.

The latest revelation implies that the Mountain View, California-based tech giant is already prepared to begin accepting third-party audio equipment manufacturers into its artificial intelligence ecosystem, though it’s currently unclear whether the QuietComfort 35 II headphones are one of the three Bisto devices whose codenames were already leaked in late August. Bose’s supposed description of its upcoming wearable indicates that users will be able to command the Google Assistant to control their music, send and receive texts, and answer various questions, much like the service already works on smartphones. The headphones themselves are reportedly the same ones which were accidentally revealed by Bose’s newsletter last month and can be seen below, with their possible Action button being located on the rear side of the left earcup.

Just like the existing QuietComfort 35 headphones, the upcoming model will be available in black and silver color options and should be visually identical to its predecessor, save for featuring an additional physical button. The headphones may have a price tag of approximately $350 in the U.S. and $499 AUD in Australia, latest reports indicate. It’s currently unclear when exactly is Bose planning to launch its latest offering but the QuietComfort 35 II may make an appearance at Google’s hardware event scheduled for October 4 which is when the company is also expected to introduce the Pixel 2 smartphone series and a smaller edition of the Google Home smart speaker, as well as its own Google Assistant-enabled Bisto wearable.