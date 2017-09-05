Report: ASUS ZenFone 4 Lineup To Debut In India On Sep. 14

The ASUS ZenFone 4 series will reportedly launch in India on September 14, according to unnamed industry sources cited by Firstpost. As of this writing, it’s unclear if ASUS intends on releasing the entire ZenFone 4 lineup introduced last month in Taiwan or if certain models will be left out from the product family’s Indian debut. Assuming that the entire series will be made available, prospective buyers in the South Asian country will have the option of choosing between six different variants, all of which happen to carry dual camera setups in one form or another.

The ASUS ZenFone 4 series consists of two basic ZenFone 4 models, two ZenFone 4 Selfie units, and two variants bearing the ZenFone 4 Max moniker. The ZenFone 4 Max was introduced in July, while the ZenFone 4 Max Pro and other non-Max variants were announced more recently in mid-August during an official launch event in Taiwan. All six smartphones carry dual cameras but differ in terms of their implementation, as the ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 4 Max feature dual cameras on their rear panels, while the ZenFone 4 Selfie models sport dual front-facing sensors instead, which is unsurprising given their official names. The setup includes a 20-megapixel selfie unit coupled with a secondary 8-megapixel sensor, as well as a 16-megapixel rear-mounted camera. In contrast, the ASUS ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 4 Pro have a 12-megapixel main shooter, and a secondary 16-megapixel IMX351 sensor made by Sony. Lastly, the ZenFone 4 Max model makes use of dual 13-megapixel rear-facing cameras, whereas the ZenFone 4 Max Pro carries two 16-megapixel sensors.

As for their price ranges, the ASUS ZenFone 4 Max is the most affordable model in the new lineup, costing around $234. The ZenFone 4 Selfie follows suit with a price of $279, while the Selfie Pro launched for $379. On the other hand, the ZenFone 4 costs $399, while the ZenFone 4 Pro has a starting price of $599. Prices for the Indian market are currently unknown but assuming that the September 14 launch date proves to be correct, then it’s likely that the Taiwanese tech company will soon shed more light on the pricing and availability of its latest Android smartphones in the South Asian country, including their exact release dates.