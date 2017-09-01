Qualcomm’s C-V2X Chip Aims To Make Autonomous Driving Safer

Qualcomm’s new C-V2X chip aims to make autonomous driving safer. Today Qualcomm has shown off its new Cellular-Vehicle-To-Everything Chipset together with a new reference design for automakers as a complete solution for helping to further the advancement of safety on the road for automobiles, specifically those that are self-driving. The reference design contains the 9150 C-V2X chipset which has integrated GNSS capabilities, but also has the capability to run Qualcomm’s Intelligent Transportation Systems V2X Stack thanks to the included application processor that runs the ITS.

Qualcomm notes that the new chipset and reference design solution is aimed at auto manufacturers that are both generally concerned with safety on the road for normal vehicles as well as autonomous vehicles, and in addition the C-V2X solution also works well with other Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, including Radar and LiDAR and standard cameras used on vehicles. Together with existing ADAS solutions the C-V2X chipset can help to provide a better overall view and understanding of the vehicle’s surroundings, which should help the driver, or in the case of an autonomous vehicle the passenger, be more aware of what’s going on while in the vehicle. This should ultimately help lead to improved safety on the road, as some of the data provided by the solution includes non-line-of-sight situations, which are basically situations where things aren’t in the line of sight for the cameras or other sensors.

While Qualcomm naturally stands behind its own product with a high degree of confidence, big-name automakers also seem excited about Qualcomm’s prospects and where the company is headed with its C-V2X chipset. Both Ford and Audi have commented on the nature of Qualcomm’s C-V2X chipset and reference design solution for automakers, with Ford’s Executive Director for Connected Vehicles and Services Don Butler mentioning the manufacturer is committed to C-V2X and sees it as a critical technology that will be needed to make vehicle safety better. Audi’s Head of Electrics/Electronics Dr. Thomas Müller referred to Qualcomm’s C-V2X advancements as a “major milestone” for the future of not only autonomous driving technology but 5G technology as well. Both Ford and Audi are two of the larger auto manufacturers which are working on their own self-driving technology, so it should be no surprise to see the both of them extending their support for the new chipset that will likely help improve the safety of what they’re working on.