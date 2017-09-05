Qualcomm: Snapdragon 835 Will Fuel The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

Xiaomi had announced recently that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will be announced on September 11 in China, and now Qualcomm confirms that the device will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, which is the company’s most powerful mobile processor at the moment. Qualcomm has confirmed this info via its official Weibo (Chinese social network) page, the company actually decided not to beat around the bush here, and simply flat out announce that the Mi MIX 2 is coming with the Snapdragon 835 SoC. Qualcomm released an image for this announcement, with a rather long caption in which the company re-confirms September 11 event, and announces that the Snapdragon 835 will be included in Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship.

Now, this was to be expected, as pretty much every rumor that surfaced claimed that the Mi MIX 2 will ship with the Snapdragon 835, not to mention that the first-gen Mi MIX handset, which arrived last year, shipped with the Snapdragon 821, which was Qualcomm’s most powerful mobile processor at the time. Now, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 has been leaking for a long time now, the device’s front panel surfaced quite recently, and the latest spec leak actually suggested that the phone will ship with the yet-unannounced Snapdragon 836, but that won’t be the case it seems. That leak also suggested that the Mi MIX 2 will ship with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, which is also quite unlikely, Google released this version of Android quite recently, and chances are that Xiaomi did not have enough time to adapt its Android skin, MIUI (9 is the current version), to Android 8.0 Oreo, which means that Xiaomi’s users will have to wait for a while until that happens. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will probably come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, with Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 OS installed on top of it.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will probably be made out of metal and ceramic, just like its predecessor, and you can expect to see some really thin bezels on this phone. The device probably won’t have any bezel above the display, or on its sides, but a small chin is expected to be included below the display. The Mi MIX 2 will probably include 6GB of RAM on the inside, though an 8GB RAM variant is also a possibility at this point.

