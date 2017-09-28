Prototype Of LeEco Le X7 Leaks In Real Life Images

A new LeEco-branded smartphone (well, its prototype has) has just surfaced in real life images, the LeEco Le X7. If you take a look at the provided images down below, you’ll notice that this phone resembles other LeEco-branded devices that were introduced in the last year or so. This phone is made out of metal, and it comes with quite a bit of bezel. At first, it might seem like this phone has really thin side bezels, but that’s not the fact, if you take a closer look, you’ll notice there are rather thick black bars included all around the display.

This smartphone does not sport any buttons below the display, it seems, which probably means that it will come with on-screen buttons, even though they’re not visible in any of the provided images. This handset will ship with a dual camera setup on the back, and those two cameras will protrude a bit, while a fingerprint scanner will be included below them. All of the phone’s physical keys will lie on the right side, and if the provided image is to be believed, this smartphone will run Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. Now, it’s worth noting that the phone’s model number is LEX550, and it’s also possible that this phone will never actually reach the market. Its about screen reveals that it comes with a security patch which dates back to mid-2016, which could mean this is just another phone that LeEco was considering to launch, but was canceled somewhere along the way.

The LeEco Le X7 may never reach the market, but it seems like LeEco might be working on a new smartphone, a device which will sport an edge-to-edge display. A retail box of this smartphone surfaced a couple of days ago, and if the provided info, which arrived with that leak, is to be believed, this smartphone could be launched in the near future with the aforementioned edge-to-edge display. We do not have any spec info when it comes to this phone, but if that phone ever reaches the market, it will probably be LeEco’s new flagship. LeEco is currently facing some serious financial issues, and it remains to be seen if the company will introduce any new phones in the near future.