Pre-Registrations For Game Of Thrones: Conquest Are Live

Fans of the Game of Thrones series may be excited to learn that Warner Bros. is planning to bring a new game to Android and that it is already available for pre-registrations. The game itself, called Game of Thrones: Conquest, doesn’t have a solid release date as of this writing, but there are at least a few reasons why fans of the real-time strategy (RTS) genre may want to go ahead and pre-register anyway.

The basics of the game should be pretty familiar to anybody who has played mobile RTS games before; players are dropped into Westeros, the world featured in the long-running, highly popular TV series based on George R.R. Martin’s fantasy saga, and tasked to create a “house” of their own, controlling land and building up an army. Allegiances can be formed and, in true Game of Thrones fashion, broken between other players from around the world, as users seek to claim the crown for themselves by conquering “other seats of power” in the game. All of that is, of course, tied with characters, locations, art style, and themes related to the show. That alone may seem appealing to fans of either the mobile game genre or the show or books, but Warner Bros. is taking things a step further by allowing those who pre-register to get in on a free “Prepare for War Bundle” which is valued at $50, according to the app’s Google Play Store description. The bundle includes exclusive gear, 1,000,000 units of both food and wood resources, 500 in-game gold, and 24-hours’ worth of “speedups,” which suggest the existence of in-game timers. To get the bundle, players just need to head over to the Google Play Store, pre-register to be notified when the game comes out officially, and then collect the bonus within the first week of its launch.

There’s no way of knowing how big of a bonus the promotion actually is, relative to those items’ value in the game itself. With that said, it may be hard to overlook $50 worth of in-app items regardless. Likewise, the game looks like it could be a lot of fun for fans of the genre, though there’s still no telling when it will actually release and bring an end to the Prepare for War Bundle promotion. Anyone interested in checking it out should hit the Play Store button below.