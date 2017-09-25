Pre-Order The Rugged ZOJI Z8 Smartphone For $168.99

ZOJI has just announced that its new rugged smartphone, the ZOJI Z8, is now available for pre-order on AliExpress. The company actually released the ZOJI Z6 and Z7 earlier this year, in the second quarter, to be more precise, and the ZOJI Z8 is, of course, be an improvement over those two smartphones. Having said that, you can now pre-order this smartphone for AliExpress for $168.99, and the phone is available for a ‘special price’ of $168.99. Now, ZOJI did not clarify whether the phone will be more expensive once the pre-order period ends, but the ‘special price’ part definitely suggests that.

Those of you who are interested in getting this smartphone will probably want to know that it is available in three color variants, Space Black, Army Green and Vibrant Orange. We’re still not sure when will the pre-order period end, but if you’re interested, it might be best to act fast. The ZOJI Z8, as already mentioned, is a rugged phone, and its design definitely looks tough. There are three capacitive keys below the ZOJI Z8’s display, and the phone comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. Corning’s Gorilla Glass 4 protects the phone’s display, and the phone is made out of metal. The phone’s sides come with a special texture for better grip and protection, and the device is fueled by MediaTek’s MT6750 64-bit octa-core processor, which comes with the Mali-T860 GPU. The phone’s processor is clocked at 1.5GHz, while the GPU runs at 520MHz.

This smartphone comes with a 4,250mAh non-removable battery, which should be more than enough for this 5-inch handset, especially considering that the ZOJI Z8 comes with an HD (1280 x 720) display. This phone also packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, while you will find a 16-megapixel shooter on the back of this smartphone. An 8-megapixel camera is included on the front side of the phone, and the device also sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The ZOJI Z8 is also shockproof, and comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, while it offers 4G LTE connectivity as well. If you’d like to get more info about it, or purchase this phone, follow the link / banner down below.

