Pre-Order The ‘Bezel-Less’ UMIDIGI S2 For $199.99 ($30 Off)

UMIDIGI had introduced its UMIDIGI S2 handset a while back, and it seems like the first part of its pre-sale was quite a success for the company. UMIDIGI reached out to let us know that the second part of the phone’s pre-sale is now active, and that the company is giving you a chance to purchase the phone for $30 less than it will cost later on (limited to first 3,000 units), which means you will be able to get it for $199.99. As a reminder, the company gave consumers a $50 discount when pre-sales began, and in only one day UMIDIGI was left without any units.

The company says that over 70,000 people registered for the UMIDIGI S2 sale, which are nice numbers for the company. Now, if you’d like to purchase this handset for $199.99, you can do so via the provided link down below. If you opt to get it, the phone will ship your way between October 11 and October 16, says GearBest, though UMIDIGI claims that it will start sending units to customers who purchased them on October 8. Now, the UMIDIGI S2, for those of you who do not know, is a phone inspired by the Galaxy S8, which is clearly noticeable. Having said that, the UMIDIGI S2 comes with a dual camera setup on the back (vertically aligned), while an LED flash and a fingerprint scanner are placed below those two cameras. The phone’s physical keys lie on the right side of its body, and the device sports really thin bezels overall.

The UMIDIGI S2 sports a 6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display, which means you’re getting an 18:9 aspect ratio here. MediaTek’s Helio P20 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this smartphone, while the phone packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. A rather large 5,100mAh battery is also a part of this package, and it is not removable. This battery is accompanied by Quick Charge PE+ 2.0 fast charging standard, while the device sports a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter. 13 and 5-megapixel cameras are located on the back of the UMIDIGI S2, and the phone also ships with two SIM card slots (2x Nano SIM).

