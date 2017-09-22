Pre-Order the LIFX Mini Smart Light Bulb, Starting at $26.99

LIFX has just announced a brand new smart bulb, in the LIFX Mini. It’s still an A19-sized bulb, but a bit smaller. So it’ll fit in those smaller light fixtures that you have around your home. However, just because it is smaller, doesn’t mean it’s lacking in feature and connectivity. With the LIFX Mini, you do still have WiFi built-in, so there’s no hub needed (one of the main advantages it has over the Philips Hue bulbs), and it does still have a ton of different colors available.

There are three models of the LIFX Mini. There are two white-colored bulbs that are $26.99 and $29.99. The cheaper one, that is $26.99 is a warm white color, while the other is “Day and Dusk”, it is actually adjustable, but only between other shades of white. Finally, there is the multi-colored LIFX Mini, which is $44.99 (that’s only $15 less than the regular sized LIFX A19 bulb). This one offers up over 16 million different colors for the bulb. All three have output of up to 800 lumens, making them nice and bright and only using 9W of power. So not only will your bulbs get smarter, but they will also use less energy, which is definitely a good thing.

Obviously, with smart bulbs you have the ability to control them using your smartphone. And LIFX does have an app for both iOS and Android. The app allows you to pair different bulbs with each other, so you can control an entire room or your home, instead of each bulb individually. On top of that, LIFX’s bulbs are compatible with Apple’s Homekit, the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. This means that you’ll be able to control your lights by your voice. Saying something like “Ok Google, turn on the lights in the living room” if you have the living room as a room with LIFX bulbs included.

These are some pretty good bulbs to stock up on, especially if you have smaller light fixtures that need slightly smaller bulbs (or just want some cheaper LIFX bulbs). They are up for pre-order right now, and they are slated to ship beginning October 16th. You’ll want to pre-order them now before the shipping dates begin to slip, as that is bound to happen eventually.