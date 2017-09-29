Pre-Order Amazon’s New Echo Devices & Fire TV 4K

Amazon announced quite a few new products for Alexa this week. Including three new Echo’s, two Echo accessories and a new Amazon Fire TV set-top box which now supports 4K at 60fps, HDR, and Dolby Atmos Audio. Which is priced at $69.99, and basically makes it the cheapest 4K set-top box out there, the only other one that is close to that price is the Google Chromecast Ultra, which is arguably a bit limited for most people.

Out of the three Echo’s there is the new Echo, the Echo Plus and Echo Spot. The new Echo or Echo 2nd Generation, is a bit of a smaller Echo for Amazon. It also comes with a few different exteriors which really makes it stand out on your book shelf or desk. The Echo Plus, which actually looks like it could be a successor to the Echo, is a bit taller like the original. But it also has the ability to discover your smart home products – like light bulbs, thermostats and such – and go through the setup process for you. Making things a whole lot easier. Finally, the Echo Spot is a smaller version of the Echo Show. And it does indeed have a screen, which is great for those that have security cameras connected to Alexa, as you can easily drop right in and see what’s happening.

These are all up for pre-orders right now on Amazon, with shipping starting in late-October, depending on the device. Many of these have different ship dates, and all of the details for them are down below. These are going to make some great gifts during the upcoming holiday season, especially as more and more people start making their home a bit smarter, and look for a hub to easily control all of these products they have.