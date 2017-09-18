Poster Shows Off Huawei Maimang 6 Prior To Its Announcement

The Huawei Maimang 6, Huawei’s upcoming handset, has been leaking for a while now, and a new poster featuring this handset has just surfaced. If you take a look at the provided image, you will see the device itself, and you’ll notice how thin its bezels are. The phone’s bezels above and below the display are not thick at all, while the side bezels are also quite thin, though not as thin as they seem to be in the provided renders. The company’s branding is present below the display of this smartphone, and the device will be announced on September 22, as Huawei confirmed recently.

Having said that, the Huawei Maimang 6 actually surfaced in both renders and real life images thus far, while the phone also got certified by TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC) a while back, so we have pretty much all the necessary details when it comes to this smartphone. The Huawei Maimang 6 will sport two cameras on the back, above which you’ll get an LED flash, and down below a fingerprint scanner will be located. Those two cameras will protrude on the back a bit, and the device will be made out of metal. The Huawei Maimang 6 is actually a phablet, this device will sport a 5.9-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, which means we’re looking at an 18:9 aspect ratio here. The device will be fueled by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.36GHz, and this is quite probably one of the company’s ‘Kirin’ processors. The device will also pack in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, while a 3,240mAh battery will also be a part of this package.

16 and 2-megapixel shooters will be placed on the back of the phone, while you’ll find 13 and 2-megapixel cameras on the front side of the Huawei Maimang 6. Android 7.0 Nougat will come pre-installed on this phone, and on top of it, you’ll get Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI) skin. Based on the info provided by TENAA, the Huawei Maimang 6 will be available in Blue and Gold color variants, and the device will probably launch as the Huawei G10 outside of China.

UPDATE: three real life images of the Huawei Maimang 6 back side leaked as well, and have been added to the gallery down below.

