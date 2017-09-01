Plex’s ‘Places’ Will Tell You Where Your Photos Were Taken

Plex has announced some improvements to the photo features on offer through its various apps to its Plex Pass customers. The first and main improvement is that users now have the ability to manually geotag photos accessed by Plex. Allowing users to easily see not just when an image was taken, but also where it was taken. Likewise, in addition to the manual ability to geotag images, Plex can now do this automatically for users. So images can now be automatically place-stamped by Plex and without the user having to do anything at all. This feature arriving under the “Places” label and the only requirement is that the image has to have been captured on a GPS-enabled device. Other than that, Places will provide users with an alternative way to find the photos they are looking for, when they are looking for them. In addition to also making use of the other tagging features recently introduced by Plex, such as object and scene recognition sorting.

Another improvement, which is more of an extension of the previous one, is that Plex is also now able to group geotagged photos together. Not only does this provide a way for users to quickly access a collection of images (or videos) which were taken at the same place, but that collection can also be converted into albums for a more personalized viewing experience. Which of course, can in turn also then be shared with others, or just downloaded in their original and full resolution form.

One more aspect, which is not exactly a new feature, but one which Plex is keen to highlight in this latest announcement is the fact that photos taken and now geotagged always remain locally stored. So although Plex now can offer the option to automatically geotag images, this is simply for the user’s benefit. As the geotag information will only be available to the owner of the images. As noted, these new additions to the Plex’s Photos and Videos features are only available to those who have an active Plex Pass, along with other Plex Pass-only features such as Live TV.