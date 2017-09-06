Plex Live TV Expands To Amazon Fire TV & Web Platforms

Plex, a client-server media player provider, has announced that it has just added support for Live TV and DVR both on Amazon Fire TV and the web, expanding the number of supported platforms for managing local video collection. Live TV comes to both platforms a few months after Plex introduced support for the feature. Jennifer Prenner, Global Head of Marketing for Amazon Fire TV, said in a blog post that the goal for adding Plex Live TV and DVR services to Amazon Fire TV is to allow customers to gain access to more content they want to watch while providing ways for them to easily control their home entertainment.

In addition to the Plex Live TV and DVR support for Amazon Fire TV and the web, the Plex team also updated the Plex app for Fire TV with a more improved interface, making it easier to find media content and record videos. Plex noted that the Amazon Fire TV has now been bumped up in terms of capability so that it can run the latest Plex Android TV interface. In early June, Plex began to offer free live TV to Android TV users with free access to local TV, sports, and news, though it is not meant to be an Android TV-exclusive feature.

Plex also vowed to officially roll out the feature to Android devices in July and other platforms including Amazon Fire TV later. Now, Plex has made good on its promise, though it came quite a bit late to the Android ecosystem as the rollout occurred early in August. Android smartphone and tablet users have since been able to watch and record local live TV content through their devices, with a Plex Pass starting at $4.99 per month being needed to use those features. However, it remains to be seen when the feature will hit other platforms such as video game consoles as Plex has mentioned it will come to consoles at some point. With the introduction of Plex Live TV to the Amazon Fire TV, a Plex Pass is still required to watch Live TV and DVR. The same is true for Plex Web and NVIDIA Shield.