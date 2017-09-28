Pick Up an Unlocked LG V20 for just $349 – 9/28/17

B&H Photo right now has the LG V20 available for just $349, which is $200 off of its regular price. Making it a great time to pick up a LG V20. Of course, this is likely B&H Photo looking to clear stock before LG V30 pre-orders start next week.

While the LG V20 is nearly a year old at this point, it’s still a great smartphone for a few reasons. It’s the last smartphone from LG to sport a removable battery. So if you’re interested in a removable battery, this is a good one to pick up. It does also have a 5.7-inch Quad HD display, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is also a micro SD card slot available for expanding storage, should you need a bit more space. This does also have a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 13-megapixel shooter and then a 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, so you can make sure you get everyone in the picture.

B&H Photo is offering up free expedited shipping on the LG V20, so you can get it in your hands pretty quickly. It also does not charge taxes on the LG V20, except for those that reside in New Jersey or New York.